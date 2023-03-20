BreakingNews
Mableton de-annexation efforts fail at state Capitol
Gwinnett County hiring summer interns

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Gwinnett County is looking for summer interns.

The county is accepting applications for its 2023 Career Starts Here summer internship program, taking place May to June. Interns will work on leadership and team-building skills, financial literacy and career exploration.

To participate in the four-week program, youth must be county residents between ages 15-21.

Available intern assignments are offered in various county departments including communications, community services and the District’s Attorney’s Office. Interns will be paid $15 per hour.

Applications for the program are due March 24.

