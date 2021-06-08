ajc logo
Gwinnett County fire fighters accept donations of smoke alarms, coffee

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services will install 3,000 smoke alarms a year at no charge to residents. (Courtesy Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services will install 3,000 smoke alarms a year at no charge to residents. (Courtesy Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Gwinnett County | 2 hours ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett Commissioners recently accepted a donation of 300 Kidde smoke alarms from the Kidde Company and 384 bags of Peet’s coffee from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.

The donations will be used by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, which installs 3,000 smoke alarms a year at no charge to residents.

According to the county, “Fire Chief Fred Cephas said the department focuses its efforts on areas in the county where smoke alarms may not be present.” These smoke alarms are guaranteed to last 10 years and automatically turn on when attached to a mounting bracket.

The donation of alarms and coffee represents a total donation valued at $7,202.

