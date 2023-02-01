Gwinnett County and Snellville partner to work on sidewalk and water projects

Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville are working together to complete sidewalk and water projects.
The county is joining Snellville in a new Intergovernmental Agreement that will help construct over a mile of new sidewalks on Skyland Drive and Pinehurst Road. The county will contribute $800,000 of the $1.9 million cost. The city will cover the difference with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city is also partnering with the county Water Resources department, bringing waterline improvements to the Valley Creek Circle area, new street paving and coordinated construction as the sidewalk and utility work will overlap on Pinehurst Road.
“These infrastructure projects will certainly add to the quality of life of residents in these areas and it is only through a great relationship between city and county that makes such progress possible,” City Manager Butch Sanders said. “The addition of county financial assistance will allow the Mayor and Council to move forward and plan for more sidewalk additions in the future.”
