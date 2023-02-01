Gwinnett County and Snellville partner to work on sidewalk and water projects

The county is joining Snellville in a new Intergovernmental Agreement that will help construct over a mile of new sidewalks on Skyland Drive and Pinehurst Road. The county will contribute $800,000 of the $1.9 million cost. The city will cover the difference with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is also partnering with the county Water Resources department, bringing waterline improvements to the Valley Creek Circle area, new street paving and coordinated construction as the sidewalk and utility work will overlap on Pinehurst Road.