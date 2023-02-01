BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gwinnett County and Snellville partner to work on sidewalk and water projects

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville are working together to complete sidewalk and water projects.

The county is joining Snellville in a new Intergovernmental Agreement that will help construct over a mile of new sidewalks on Skyland Drive and Pinehurst Road. The county will contribute $800,000 of the $1.9 million cost. The city will cover the difference with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is also partnering with the county Water Resources department, bringing waterline improvements to the Valley Creek Circle area, new street paving and coordinated construction as the sidewalk and utility work will overlap on Pinehurst Road.

“These infrastructure projects will certainly add to the quality of life of residents in these areas and it is only through a great relationship between city and county that makes such progress possible,” City Manager Butch Sanders said. “The addition of county financial assistance will allow the Mayor and Council to move forward and plan for more sidewalk additions in the future.”

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex near golf course13m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House leaders pass midyear budget with property tax rebate
5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium
4h ago

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Bradley’s Buzz: Asking for a friend - is Sean Payton that big a deal?
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Snellville police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
3h ago
Lawrenceville approves street racing and reckless driving exhibitions ordinance
7h ago
Snellville strengthens parameters for build-to-rent homes
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
8h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
23h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top