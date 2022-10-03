ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County adds poll worker hiring events

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

With a poll worker shortage and the November election approaching, Gwinnett County is continuing recruitment efforts.

A county spokesperson said the elections office will be holding events up to the last minute before the election.

Poll workers can earn up to a $390 stipend.

The county is offering more dates for poll worker hiring events:

  • Oct. 4: Five Forks Branch Library, 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville, 4-8 p.m.
  • Oct. 5: Centerville Branch Library, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville, 3-7 p.m.
  • Oct. 8: Suwanee Branch Library, 361 Main St. in Suwanee, 2-5 p.m.
  • Oct. 10: Dacula Branch Library, 265 Dacula Road in Dacula, 5-8 p.m.
  • Oct. 12: Duluth Branch Library, 3180 Main St. in Duluth, 3-7 p.m.
  • Oct. 13: Lilburn Branch Library, 4817 Church St. in Lilburn, 3-7 p.m.
  • Oct. 19: Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville, 3-7 p.m.
  • Oct. 28: Norcross Branch Library, 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross, 12-4 p.m.
  • Oct. 29: Collins Hill Branch Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road in Lawrenceville, 12-4 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Jolt: Fair Fight court defeat rocks Kemp-Abrams rematch6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: They’re the Braves. They can do anything
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

1 dead, 1 critically injured in wrong-way crash on Downtown Connector
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: No injuries in fire at Buckhead sports bar; Roswell Road still closed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: No injuries in fire at Buckhead sports bar; Roswell Road still closed
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Gwinnett’s Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event
Create Gwinnett seeking survey input before Oct. 16
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosting food distribution Oct. 11
Featured

Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
6h ago
Where the candidates for Georgia governor stand on the issues
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top