Gwinnett County adds poll worker hiring events

With a poll worker shortage and the November election approaching, Gwinnett County is continuing recruitment efforts.
A county spokesperson said the elections office will be holding events up to the last minute before the election.
Poll workers can earn up to a $390 stipend.
The county is offering more dates for poll worker hiring events:
- Oct. 4: Five Forks Branch Library, 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville, 4-8 p.m.
- Oct. 5: Centerville Branch Library, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville, 3-7 p.m.
- Oct. 8: Suwanee Branch Library, 361 Main St. in Suwanee, 2-5 p.m.
- Oct. 10: Dacula Branch Library, 265 Dacula Road in Dacula, 5-8 p.m.
- Oct. 12: Duluth Branch Library, 3180 Main St. in Duluth, 3-7 p.m.
- Oct. 13: Lilburn Branch Library, 4817 Church St. in Lilburn, 3-7 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville, 3-7 p.m.
- Oct. 28: Norcross Branch Library, 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross, 12-4 p.m.
- Oct. 29: Collins Hill Branch Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road in Lawrenceville, 12-4 p.m.
