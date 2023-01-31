Gwinnett community garden plots are ripe for the taking

With spring planting time right around the corner, Gwinnett has opened registration for spots at any of the county’s 10 community gardens. Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to apply.
Each 4-foot by 8-foot raised platform garden plot is $35 per year. Once payment is received, plots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gwinnett provides water, tools, soil, mulch and educational resources at each site. Gardeners are responsible for maintaining and harvesting their plots and required to participate in 12 hours of community service per year to maintain common areas.
“Cultivating these sustainable gardens continues to yield fantastic results,” said Brad Livesay, program coordinator for Live Healthy Gwinnett in a statement. “Not only do the gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for families to grow their own fresh produce, but with the shared rows, they’re also helping to close the meal gap for residents facing food insecurity.”
Live Healthy Gwinnett offers a wide range of gardening programs for all ages and abilities, from Gardening 101 to Pest Management through its Harvest Gwinnett initiative.
Learn about the program and view a list of gardens: www.livehealthygwinnett.com/programs-events/harvest-gwinnett/.
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC