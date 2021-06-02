Gwinnett commissioners approve new noise control ordinance

The new ordinance replaces the county’s previous noise control ordinance that was adopted in 2015. What it means for residents is sound from consumer fireworks is now regulated with other “plainly audible” sounds on days and times not preempted by state law. Officials will use location, time of day and the distance from which the noise can be plainly audible to determine whether residents are in violation.

By state law, fireworks may be set off between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and midnight until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day, as well as 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on the last Saturday and Sunday in May preceding Memorial Day, July 3, July 4 and Labor Day.