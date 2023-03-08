Gwinnett hires first Black fire chief

“With his military background and over 20 years of experience in Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, Fred brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role as chief,” county administrator Glenn Stephens said. “As deputy chief, he strengthened operations within the department and increased trust within the community, and I look forward to seeing where he leads the department in the future.”

Cephas said in a press release that he admired firefighters as a teenager growing up in Mobile, Ala.

The new chief said one of the most memorable events of his career was serving in the field alongside first responders while they answered emergency calls during an arctic blast that swept the nation over the past holiday.

“I’m committed to serving others — and at its core, that’s what public service and public safety are all about,” Cephas said. “I am truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the county that I love, while understanding there is still more work to be done.”

Cephas said his priorities are continuing to work on retention and team building within Fire and Emergency Services, and supporting other departments and agencies in the county government. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA from Shorter University.

His promotion is effective April 1. Russell Knick, the current chief, will step into a leadership position in the County Administrator’s Office.