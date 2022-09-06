Gwinnett Coalition creates website to help uninsured county residents

“When health conditions go untreated, things that can be managed through a doctor’s attention or clinics attention, they can grow into serious and costly health problems,” Lewis said.

Using the website, residents can locate a range of county health care providers such as adult, pediatric, and mental health care. The centers are located on a county map, so users can see their precise location. Telemedicine options are also available.

The organization’s health equity team is continuing to look for new ways to help Gwinnett’s underserved communities, Lewis said.

“We’re trying to really target the work of the health equity team in being that front facing person who can help direct people to the resources,” Lewis said.