Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful looking for next green youth

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful not only plans and executes solutions to environmental and quality of life issues but they feel a responsibility for fostering a new generation of environmental stewards through its involvement with local schools. In addition to programs like Plant It Forward, Food Waste Warriors and Compost Connectors in Gwinnett County Public Schools, GC&B hosts a youth leadership program called the Green Youth Advisory Council.
The 2021-2022 Green Youth Advisory Council members included students from 11 different Gwinnett high schools including: Amay Shah, Ariella Ayenesazan, Arshan Rafiq, Cynthia Bui, Daeun (Ella) Lee, Daniel Jung, Danielle Chun, Diya Lakwani, Emily Laycock, John (Jack) Prewitt, Logan Zimmerman, Miles Simmons, Samara West, Shivali Singh, Stephanie Ramos, Suraj Chatoth, Tanner Dilworth, and Trevor Spake.
Two GYAC members will receive $2,000 scholarships from the GC&B Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia: Logan Zimmerman who will be studying Environmental Science at College of Coastal Georgia and Daniel Jung who will be studying Mathematics/Computer Science at Princeton University.
Applications for the Class of 2023 due Aug. 29: https://gwinnettcb.org/events/2022-2023-green-youth-advisory-council/.
