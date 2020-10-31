Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful preps for socially distanced recycling day

“We ask that attendees remain in their cars. Staff members from GC&B and Gwinnett County – all of whom will be wearing masks – can collect the items from their back seat or trunk,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “No refreshments or portable potties will be available, and we ask that everyone keep their windows rolled up while in the unloading zone. Please place your items in disposable boxes, as we will be unable to return containers.”

Recycling electronics is free except for TVs, monitors and printers. Attendees are asked to bring cash: $15 per monitor or TV and $5 per printer. Only latex paint will be accepted at this event and collection is limited to 10 gallons per vehicle. Paper shredding is limited to five copier paper boxes.