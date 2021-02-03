X

Gwinnett Chamber to honor public safety heroes

Lawrenceville Police Department’s Detective Dena Pauly received Gwinnett's Valor Awards 2020 Public Safety Person of the Year award for "exemplifying what community service in law enforcement is all about by leading by example both on and off duty." (Courtesy Gwinnett Chamber)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett Chamber, along with sponsors Mobile Communications America and Motorola, Inc. will honor Gwinnett’s public safety professionals at the Valor Awards luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Infinite Energy Forum, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

The Valor Awards pay tribute to Gwinnett’s public safety professionals, including firefighters, police, and emergency personnel. Presentations include the Medal of Valor, Lifesaving Award, Public Safety Person of the Year, Public Safety Unit of the Year, and Communications Officer of the Year.

Details and to sponsor and/or attend the luncheon: www.gwinnettchamber.org/valor-awards/.

