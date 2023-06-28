Gwinnett Chamber office space under demolition

The Gwinnett Chamber is currently undergoing the largest renovation project in its history. The dust is everywhere as the first and second floor offices undergo demolition.

The new floor plans include an open design with a large collaboration space and new outdoor event venue incorporating the organization’s pinwheel logo in its layout. Members can follow the renovation progress at www.GwinnettChamber.org/Renovation.

While construction continues, membership, finance and administration departments for the Chamber have temporarily relocated operations to suite 260 on the second floor of the building. Remaining staff are working remotely in various partner locations throughout the community.

The entire project is on target for completion in January 2024.