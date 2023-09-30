Gwinnett Chamber announces 2024 journey leadership class

The Gwinnett Chamber has selected an impressive group of 43 young professionals to join the 2024 Journey Leadership Institute.

The program combines the expertise of Gwinnett’s top leadership and development organizations into one cohesive program. Through a series of workshops, networking and “crew” meetings, participants grow and cultivate their current skills and knowledge to take their leadership to the next level. The nine-month program begins each year in August and concludes in April.

Applications for the journey class of 2025 will open in the Spring of 2024. Names and professional affiliations for the class of 2024 and details about the program: www.gwinnettyoungprofessionals.com/journey-alumni/.