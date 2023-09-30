Gwinnett Chamber announces 2024 journey leadership class

Credit: Gwinnett Chamber

Credit: Gwinnett Chamber

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago
X

The Gwinnett Chamber has selected an impressive group of 43 young professionals to join the 2024 Journey Leadership Institute.

The program combines the expertise of Gwinnett’s top leadership and development organizations into one cohesive program. Through a series of workshops, networking and “crew” meetings, participants grow and cultivate their current skills and knowledge to take their leadership to the next level. The nine-month program begins each year in August and concludes in April.

Applications for the journey class of 2025 will open in the Spring of 2024. Names and professional affiliations for the class of 2024 and details about the program: www.gwinnettyoungprofessionals.com/journey-alumni/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court12h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
10h ago

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
16h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
13h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
13h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
17h ago
The Latest

Gwinnett County hosting shredding event next month
Westin Atlanta Gwinnett heading to Gas South District in spring
Sugar Hill and Suwanee competing in “Food Fight”
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
20h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
16h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top