Gwinnett Chamber and Korean-American Chamber join forces

“Gwinnett continues to seek opportunities for collaboration among a rapidly changing demographic. An MOU was signed with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce last year, and we are excited to announce the signing of one this week with the Georgia Korean American Chamber of Commerce,” says Gwinnett Chamber Board Chair Tammy Shumate.

“GAKACC is so glad that it connected with the Gwinnett Chamber and can have collaborative events in future. Thanks to the MOU, the members of GAKACC can have opportunities to participate in events where they can meet other CEOs of companies in Gwinnett and community leaders in economic development,” says GAKACC President Simon Lee.