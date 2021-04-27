Gwinnett Chamber accepting nominations for Moxie Awards

Each year, the Gwinnett Chamber recognizes women who are making things happen in the community with the Moxie Awards. This year’s awards will be presented Aug. 27 at Infinite Energy Forum following a panel discussion about “Turning Your Obstacles into Opportunities.”
Moxie Awards recognize women with the following awards: Enlightened Employer Award , Greater Good Award , Influence Award , On the Rise Award , Outstanding Organization Award , Moxie Award , and Pay it Forward Award .
Nominate a woman for one of these awards: www.gwinnettchamber.org/moxie-nominate/. Deadline is May 28.