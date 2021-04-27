ajc logo
Gwinnett Chamber accepting nominations for Moxie Awards

Gwinnett Chamber's 2020 Moxie Award winners: Enlightened Employer Award – Joy Mitchell, CEO, Office Creations Greater Good Award – Linnea Miller, Founder and Owner, Long Table, LLC Influence Award – Assistant Chief Gale Higginbotham, Gwinnett County Police Department On the Rise Award – Claire Gordon, Commercial Banker, BB&T Now Truist Outstanding Organization Award – Amanda Sutt, Creative Director & CEO, Rock, Paper, Scissors Pay It Forward Award – Melanie Conner, CEO, Rainbow Village Moxie Award – Dr. Jann L. Joseph, President of Georgia Gwinnett College. (Courtesy Gwinnett Chamber)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Each year, the Gwinnett Chamber recognizes women who are making things happen in the community with the Moxie Awards. This year’s awards will be presented Aug. 27 at Infinite Energy Forum following a panel discussion about “Turning Your Obstacles into Opportunities.”

Moxie Awards recognize women with the following awards: Enlightened Employer Award , Greater Good Award , Influence Award , On the Rise Award , Outstanding Organization Award , Moxie Award , and Pay it Forward Award .

Nominate a woman for one of these awards: www.gwinnettchamber.org/moxie-nominate/. Deadline is May 28.

