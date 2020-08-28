Gwinnett Cares offering online healthcare summit

Gwinnett Cares will offer an online healthcare summit Sept. 9 designed to help the Gwinnett community better navigate through COVID-19. This event will include fact-based information that will dispel the many myths about what best practices are and clarify what is needed to help minimize the impact of this coronavirus.
The summit will be presented in three key educational segments:
From 8 to 9 a.m. the focus will be on information for physicians, healthcare professionals and first responders with a focus on top concerns in the medical community.
From 9 to10 a.m. employers or all size and from all sectors are encouraged to dial in to learn more about safety in the workplace.
All Gwinnett citizens are encouraged to join the event 10 to 11 a.m. for a science-based discussion to ensure the public is navigating based upon fact, not urban legend, when it comes to COVID-19.
The free summit will be offered online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Participants are asked to register at www.eventbrite.com/e/117899886735 or tune in via Facebook Live @GwinnettCares.org.