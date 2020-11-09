X

Gwinnett approves plans for new sewer line at E.E. Robinson Park

Gwinnett recently agreed to easements for the Gwinnett County Water and Sewerage Authority for installation and maintenance of a sewer line at E. E. Robinson Park along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett commissioners recently agreed to grant a 35,157 square-foot permanent utility easement, a 28,512 square-foot temporary construction easement, and a 29,386 square-foot temporary construction easement to the Gwinnett County Water and Sewerage Authority for installation and maintenance of a sewer line at E. E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.

The easements are needed along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard between the county and Sugar Hill to install a sanitary sewer line as part of the Parkview/Pinecrest Sewer Extension Project. The plan includes about 6,500 linear feet of sewer line installation and the decommission of 3 pump stations. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.