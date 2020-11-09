Gwinnett approves plans for new sewer line at E.E. Robinson Park

Gwinnett commissioners recently agreed to grant a 35,157 square-foot permanent utility easement, a 28,512 square-foot temporary construction easement, and a 29,386 square-foot temporary construction easement to the Gwinnett County Water and Sewerage Authority for installation and maintenance of a sewer line at E. E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
The easements are needed along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard between the county and Sugar Hill to install a sanitary sewer line as part of the Parkview/Pinecrest Sewer Extension Project. The plan includes about 6,500 linear feet of sewer line installation and the decommission of 3 pump stations. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.