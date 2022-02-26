Gwinnett approves contract to widen Rosebud Road in Grayson

The project will increase the width of Rosebud Road to add a raised median and turn lanes from Ga. 84/Grayson Parkway to south of Ga. 20/Buford Drive. Construction will also include the installation of a mid-block pedestrian crossing on Rosebud Road connecting Grayson Park to a nearby retail center, as well as sidewalks, curb and gutter and drainage improvements.

In 2017, the county estimated this project would cost $762,328. Although the scope of the project hasn’t changed, both the city and county now agree the cost will be higher.