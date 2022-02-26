Gwinnett approves contract to widen Rosebud Road in Grayson

Gwinnett Commissioners recently awarded a $996,655 contract to Backbone Infrastructure to widen Rosebud Road in Grayson.
The project will increase the width of Rosebud Road to add a raised median and turn lanes from Ga. 84/Grayson Parkway to south of Ga. 20/Buford Drive. Construction will also include the installation of a mid-block pedestrian crossing on Rosebud Road connecting Grayson Park to a nearby retail center, as well as sidewalks, curb and gutter and drainage improvements.
In 2017, the county estimated this project would cost $762,328. Although the scope of the project hasn’t changed, both the city and county now agree the cost will be higher.
Seventy percent of funding for construction comes from the county’s 2017 SPLOST program with Grayson covering the remaining 30 percent.
