Gwinnett Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees for Mutt Madness through April 2

The Gwinnett Animal Shelter in Lawrenceville is waiving all animal adoptions through April 2 for “Mutt Madness.” (Courtesy Gwinnett Animal Shelter)

The Gwinnett Animal Shelter in Lawrenceville is waiving all animal adoptions through April 2 for “Mutt Madness.” (Courtesy Gwinnett Animal Shelter)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett Animal Shelter at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, is nearing capacity. All adoption fees for four-legged fur friends will be waived through April 2 for “Mutt Madness.”

Animal adoptions also include spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and a microchip. If your favorite new family member is a heartworm positive pup, the shelter includes treatment with adoption.

According to the shelter’s promotion for the event, “Each week, a paw-some team with the most adoptions will advance to the next level.”

More information: http://bit.ly/GwinnettAvailablePets or 770-339-3200.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
