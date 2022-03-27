Gwinnett Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees for Mutt Madness through April 2

The Gwinnett Animal Shelter at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, is nearing capacity. All adoption fees for four-legged fur friends will be waived through April 2 for “Mutt Madness.”
Animal adoptions also include spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and a microchip. If your favorite new family member is a heartworm positive pup, the shelter includes treatment with adoption.
According to the shelter’s promotion for the event, “Each week, a paw-some team with the most adoptions will advance to the next level.”
More information: http://bit.ly/GwinnettAvailablePets or 770-339-3200.
