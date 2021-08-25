ajc logo
Gwinnett animal shelter offering free adoptions for one month

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement will waive adoptions fee for one month. Cannoli is one of the dogs currently up for adoption. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement will waive adoptions fee for one month. Cannoli is one of the dogs currently up for adoption. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

If you’d like to add a new furry family member, now might be a good time.

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is waiving adoption fees for pets from now until Sept. 19 to help get shelter pets into loving homes. All animals will also be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before adoption.

“Like shelters all over the country, our hope is to find happy forever homes for the many great pets in our care,” said Alan Davis, animal welfare and enforcement manager, in a press release.

Anyone interested in adopting can view available pets on the shelter’s Facebook or visit gwinnettanimalwelfare.com to complete the adoption application before going to the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Shelter in Lawrenceville for a meet-and-greet. Most pets can go to their new homes the same day they’re adopted.

The drive is part of a nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign. It has helped more than 411,000 pets find new owners since 2015. In celebration of the drive, the county will host an event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the shelter with music, pet vendors and face painting.

For a list of other shelters participating in the annual drive, visit https://www.cleartheshelters.com/.

