Gwinnett agrees to contract for firefighter helmet replacement

Protecting our essential workers remains ever important in 2020. One of many contracts Gwinnett Commissioners must review and approve each year is the purchase of firefighter helmets and their replacement parts. Commissioners recently approved a $104,094 annual contract with the lowest bidder, Ten-8 Fire Equipment for this task. This represents an 11% decrease over the previous contract.
According to the Ten-8 Fire Equipment website, their composite-material helmets are backed by a 5-year shell replacement warranty and designed for durability and safety while also providing firefighters with the best possible visibility.