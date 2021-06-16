Gwinnett Adopt-a-Stream volunteers offer free stream monitoring

Volunteers can serve as official “keepers” of a portion of a creek or stream through a program offered in partnership between Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Water Resources. The Georgia Adopt-a-Stream program enables citizens to collect baseline water quality data to both observe the conditions of local streams and become more aware of pollution and water quality issues.
Participants in the Adopt-a-Stream program periodically monitor nearby stream and creek conditions with supplies, training, and certifications in chemical, bacterial and macroinvertebrate testing provided by Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the Gwinnett Department of Water Resources.
More info and to register for the next certification class: www.gwinnettcb.org/adopt-a- stream.