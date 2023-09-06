Gwinnett adds speed zone cameras to 5 schools

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago
The Gwinnett County Police Department has installed automated speed enforcement cameras at five additional schools around the county bringing the total number of schools in the program to sixteen.

Recently added are Brookwood and Meadowcreek high schools, North Gwinnett and Richards middle schools and Starling Elementary School.

The new locations were selected based on resident complaints, speed studies, schools without crossing guards and accident data. In addition to reducing speeding within school zones, these camera systems have integrated Automated License Plate Reader functions that can be operated 24/7, offering seamless integration with existing alert systems used by GCPD.

The program costs the county nothing. All revenue generated from fines is used to fund local law enforcement and public safety initiatives.

The county reports a 50% reduction in the number of speed violations at schools with speed zone cameras in the past year. Hours of enforcement, fees and the full list of schools with automated speed enforcement cameras: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettSchoolZoneSafety.

