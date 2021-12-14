Gwinnett adds second glass recycling location

Gwinnett and Waste Pro USA, Inc., have expanded their drop-off glass recycling program to a second location at Pinckneyville Park, 4758 South Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners.
This location will allow residents to recycle clean, empty glass containers at another Gwinnett location during this pilot program.
The first site, in the parking lot of OneStop Norcross at 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross, opened in October and has already diverted 4.2 tons of glass from landfills.
“After the County launched the glass recycling pilot program, residents responded with enthusiasm and let us know they wanted to see the program expand,” said District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku. “By offering a second location, we can provide additional opportunities for sustainability in Gwinnett.”
Consumers can drop-off clear and colored glass bottles and jars at Pinckneyville Park in the clearly marked container next to the baseball complex 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Glass dropped off at both locations will be hauled to Strategic Materials, Inc., a large glass recycler in the Atlanta area.
Frequently asked questions about glass recycling: GwinnettCB.org/Glass-Recycling.
