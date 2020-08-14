X

Gwinnett accepting second round of CARES Act applications

Rainbow Village, which provides homeless families with children a stable community and services, is one of many Gwinnett non-profits potentially eligible to apply for a CARES Act grant.
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett is accepting a second round of applications for COVID-19 grant funding program allocations for nonprofit and faith-based agencies that are working to respond to immediate local needs related to the pandemic.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has set aside $31.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding for local nonprofit and faith-based agencies to be distributed in at least three phases. The county awarded $13.3 million to 104 agencies in July. They anticipate providing $10.4 million in the second round. The deadline to apply for the second round of grants is Aug. 28. Applications: GwinnettCountyGrants.smapply.io/prog/crf-round2.

Two categories of grant funding are available: assistance for community needs and assistance for nonprofits. Assistance for community needs focuses on emergency food, housing and utility assistance, healthcare services, childcare, transportation, education and other needs. Grants for nonprofit assistance tackles increased staffing needs, medical and personal protection equipment and supplies, and facility and technology enhancements.

First round of award recipients: www.gcga.us/gwinnettgrants.

People currently needing help or other services can call the Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339.

