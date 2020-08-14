Gwinnett accepting second round of CARES Act applications

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has set aside $31.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding for local nonprofit and faith-based agencies to be distributed in at least three phases. The county awarded $13.3 million to 104 agencies in July. They anticipate providing $10.4 million in the second round. The deadline to apply for the second round of grants is Aug. 28. Applications: GwinnettCountyGrants.smapply.io/prog/crf-round2.

Two categories of grant funding are available: assistance for community needs and assistance for nonprofits. Assistance for community needs focuses on emergency food, housing and utility assistance, healthcare services, childcare, transportation, education and other needs. Grants for nonprofit assistance tackles increased staffing needs, medical and personal protection equipment and supplies, and facility and technology enhancements.