Gwinnett accepting applications for spring citizens academy

Last fall, 25 participants graduated from the Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy’s 11th cohort, the only group in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, the county plans to return to a spring and fall schedule. Applications for the spring class are available at www.Gwinnett101.com. Deadline to apply is March 2.
Participants learn about the history of county government, take virtual and in-person tours of county facilities, and exchange conversations with county leadership.
Three members of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners are past graduates of Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy. Chairwoman, Nicole Love Hendrickson, was the founding director of the program.
The 12-week session begins April 1 and continues weekly through June 22. To allow for social distancing, the class size will be reduced to 15 participants. Masks will be required.
Participants must be at least 18 years old, a resident or business owner in Gwinnett or a student attending a Gwinnett college or university.