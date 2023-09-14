Gwinnett accepting applications for small business grants

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago
Business owners negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply now for the Gwinnett Small Business Grant.

Gwinnett has allocated $6 million of the $181 million the county received in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help small business owners who experienced income loss or increased costs during the pandemic.

Grants will be awarded totaling $3,000 to $15,000 based on number of employees, gross revenue, total COVID-19 impact, available funds and the number of applications received.

Applicants must present verification of their business license and payroll records, as well as documentation of COVID-19′s impact on their business. Application assistance is available in multiple languages by phone and email.

Eligibility pre-screening to verify qualification before applying: GwinnettCounty.com/SmallBusinessGrant.

