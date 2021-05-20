ajc logo
Grayson unveils gateway monuments

Drivers entering Grayson on Ga. 20 or Grayson Parkway will know when they’ve hit the city limits thanks to recently installed new gateway monuments. (Courtesy City of Grayson)
Gwinnett County | 41 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Drivers entering Grayson on Ga. 20 or Grayson Parkway will know when they’ve hit the city limits thanks to recently installed new gateway monuments.

The monuments will remind residents of the city’s clock tower since similar materials were used for construction of the monument bases.

The gateway monuments were first identified as a goal in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan update from 2018. Together with a new branding effort, Grayson determined installation of new gateway and wayfinding signage with a common theme to mark the city limits would help guide visitors to the city.

