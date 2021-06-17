Grant allows Gwinnett to provide free residential curbside recycling

A $100,000 grant from The Recycling Partnership is making it possible for Gwinnett to deliver an estimated 8,400 new recycling carts to unincorporated households. With financial support from American Beverage’s Every Bottle Back initiative, the program is expected to collect more than 2.7 million pounds of recyclables that can then be transformed into new products and packaging.
To receive their free recycling cart, residents of unincorporated Gwinnett can simply respond to the postage-paid mailer they receive, submit a request online at www.gcsolidwaste.com., or call 770-822-7771. Residents who already have a recycling cart should continue using it to recycle and place it at the curb for collection on their assigned day.
“From education about the importance of proper recycling to access to larger carts to capture more recyclables, we’re exploring a number of ways to optimize The Partnership’s recent $100,000 grant and the county’s matched funds for the benefit of our community and our environment,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful.
In addition to providing new, large, lidded recycling carts, the program has launched a multi-media recycling education campaign encouraging residents to ‘Know What to Throw’ by recycling the right things, the right way. Gwinnett’s 200,000 households will receive a mailer that informs residents about what to recycle and how to request a recycling cart.