Grant allows Gwinnett to provide free residential curbside recycling

To receive their free recycling cart, residents of unincorporated Gwinnett can simply respond to the postage-paid mailer they receive, submit a request online at www.gcsolidwaste.com., or call 770-822-7771. Residents who already have a recycling cart should continue using it to recycle and place it at the curb for collection on their assigned day.

“From education about the importance of proper recycling to access to larger carts to capture more recyclables, we’re exploring a number of ways to optimize The Partnership’s recent $100,000 grant and the county’s matched funds for the benefit of our community and our environment,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful.