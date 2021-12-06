Good Samaritan Gwinnett announces Good Neighbor Award winners

• Anne Patrick, president of a parish group through St. Vincent de Paul at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church and long-time caseworker for St. Vincent de Paul.

• Yamaly “Kati” Tait, foster parent, who during the pandemic, started a business with her daughter so they could use the profits to help foster children.

• Sherwin Levinson, volunteer executive director of MRC GEM, a nonprofit medical reserve corps.

• MRC GEM (Medical Reserve Corps Georgia East Metro) with 1,300 volunteers, undertook more than 17,000 hours primarily helping with testing and vaccinations during the pandemic.

“It is our great pleasure to recognize and celebrate this year’s winners of the Good Neighbor Awards,” said Executive Director Dr. Gregory Lang. “Inspired by our gratitude for our own volunteers who go above and beyond caring for our patients, Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett began giving this award three years ago to highlight the selfless and often unsung heroes of our community.”

Details about each winner: www.tinyurl.com/GoodNeighborAwardWinners.