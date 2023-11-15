Georgia Gwinnett College hosting preview day, waiving application fee

Georgia Gwinnett College will conduct its final 2023 on-campus Preview Day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1000 University Center Lane in Lawrenceville.

Prospective students will hear from members of the school about programs of study, admissions, financial aid, student housing and more.

Participants will be able to tour GGC’s campus and talk to student ambassadors about their experiences. The party-like atmosphere will include food, music and fun giveaways. GGC team members will host selected breakout sessions in Spanish.