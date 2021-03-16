Georgia DOT seeks rural community input on statewide transportation plan

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program now through Mar. 31 through a virtual platform at www.dot.ga.gov/STIPoutreach. The STIP is Georgia DOT’s four-year plan for transportation and capital improvement for federally funded projects statewide that fall outside metropolitan areas.
This website provides an opportunity to learn about the projects included in the STIP, how tax dollars will be spent, and allows the public to provide comments through an online survey. Visitors to the site can view projects using an interactive mapping tool.
Citizens who would like to view printed displays of the mapped projects for their GDOT District in person can do so by calling their GDOT district office to schedule a time during business hours Monday-Friday. District 1, which includes northeast Georgia, contact information: 770-532-5500 at 1475 Jesse Jewell Pkwy. Suite 100 in Gainesville.
Questions and comments: Georgia DOT Planning Office at STIPCoordinator@dot.ga.gov.