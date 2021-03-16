Georgia DOT seeks rural community input on statewide transportation plan

This website provides an opportunity to learn about the projects included in the STIP, how tax dollars will be spent, and allows the public to provide comments through an online survey. Visitors to the site can view projects using an interactive mapping tool.

Citizens who would like to view printed displays of the mapped projects for their GDOT District in person can do so by calling their GDOT district office to schedule a time during business hours Monday-Friday. District 1, which includes northeast Georgia, contact information: 770-532-5500 at 1475 Jesse Jewell Pkwy. Suite 100 in Gainesville.