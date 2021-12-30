Hamburger icon
Georgia DOT changing speed limit on portions of Buford Highway in Suwanee

The Georgia Department of Transportation is changing the speed limit on portions of Buford Highway within Suwanee city limits. (Google Maps)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation is changing the speed limit on portions of Buford Highway within Suwanee city limits.

As a result, the city was required to revise its speed zone ordinance and list of approved roadways on which speed detection devices can be used.

The newly revised speed limits include:

• Buford Highway from 961 feet south of Namasco Drive to Davis Street – 45 mph

• Buford Highway from Davis Street to Ga. 317/Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road/Suwanee Dam Road – 35 mph

• Buford Highway from Ga. 317/Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road/Suwanee Dam Road to 65 feet north of Ruby Forest Parkway – 45 mph

While not new, the speed zone ordinance also notes school zones are effective 45 minutes before school begins until 15 minutes after the bell rings in the morning on school days only, and 15 minutes prior to the final school bell and 45 minutes after dismissal time each afternoon on school days only. The speed limit through a school zone is 25 mph.

Investigations
