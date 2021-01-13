GDOT Virtual Open House on Ga. 211 widening

The plan proposes widening Ga. 211/Winder Highway from north of I-85 to Pinot Noir Drive from two to four lanes with a raised median. Multi-lane roundabouts are proposed at the intersection of Ga. 211 and the I-85 southbound ramp terminals and at the intersection of the Braselton Parkway Extension and Tour De France/Chateau Elan Entrance. The Braselton Parkway Extension will consist of 1,500 feet of new location two-lane roadway.

GDOT is also proposing to widen Ga. 211/Winder Highway from Pinot Noir Drive to Ga. 347 from two to four lanes with a raised median. The proposed project includes a new bridge over Duncan Creek.