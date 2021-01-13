X

GDOT Virtual Open House on Ga. 211 widening

GDOT is offering a virtual open house to view plans for the proposed widening of the Ga. 211 corridor from Interstate 85 to Ga. 347 in Braselton. (Courtesy GDOT)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Georgia Department of Transportation is offering a virtual open house to view plans for the proposed widening of the Ga. 211 corridor from Interstate 85 to Ga. 347 in Braselton.

The plan proposes widening Ga. 211/Winder Highway from north of I-85 to Pinot Noir Drive from two to four lanes with a raised median. Multi-lane roundabouts are proposed at the intersection of Ga. 211 and the I-85 southbound ramp terminals and at the intersection of the Braselton Parkway Extension and Tour De France/Chateau Elan Entrance. The Braselton Parkway Extension will consist of 1,500 feet of new location two-lane roadway.

GDOT is also proposing to widen Ga. 211/Winder Highway from Pinot Noir Drive to Ga. 347 from two to four lanes with a raised median. The proposed project includes a new bridge over Duncan Creek.

The public is invited to review the proposed $51 million project and provide feedback by Feb. 1 at www.tinyurl.com/211Widening. Request materials in accessible formats for people with disabilities by contacting Kim Coley at 770-533-8273.

Written statements may be mailed to Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.

