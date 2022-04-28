Free summer youth academy offered by Gwinnett police

Students in Gwinnett County will have the opportunity to learn from police officers in their community.
This summer, Gwinnett’s police department is hosting its Youth Police Academy for current or upcoming middle and high school students that live in the county. The program is designed for students to build relationships with officers and teach how local and state laws are enforced.
The program began in 2016 and according to police, has been successful. Last summer, due to COVID-19 and other limitations, about 20 students participated in the academy, a spokesperson for police said.
Students will learn in the classroom and have the opportunity to participate in activities. Some activities include emergency vehicle driving, firearm safety, a jail tour and a K9 demonstration.
The free program is open to students who will be enrolled in middle or high school as of August 2022. Students must also pass the application process to participate. The academy has two, one-week sessions, taking place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dates for the program are June 27 to July 1 for current or upcoming middle school students and July 18 to July 22 for current or upcoming high school students.
Applications are being accepted now through May 16.
To learn more about the program, visit Gwinnett county’s website.
