Free summer youth academy offered by Gwinnett police

This summer, Gwinnett’s police department is hosting its Youth Police Academy for current or upcoming middle and high school students that live in the county. The program is designed for students to build relationships with officers and teach how local and state laws are enforced.

The program began in 2016 and according to police, has been successful. Last summer, due to COVID-19 and other limitations, about 20 students participated in the academy, a spokesperson for police said.