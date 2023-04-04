Free service helps families find senior living options

Not a nonprofit, www.aplaceformom.com is paid by a wide range of participating communities and providers nationwide. Similar programs include www.caring.com and www.agingcare.com.

There are also localized services available through Gwinnett’s Senior Services at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettSeniors and Fulton Senior Services at www.tinyurl.com/FultonSeniorServices.

Cobb found it especially helpful that he was assigned a specific person to speak with, eliminating the need to start over each call explaining his father’s medical challenges.

“Over a period of several weeks, I probably talked to A Place for Mom three or four times, and I was able to talk to the same lady each time,” added Cobb. “She gave me her number which made it easier.”

“Our Senior Living Advisors serve as counselors to families throughout a complex process, providing them with the information, tools and options they need to make informed and confident senior care decisions for their loved ones,” added Johansen. “We take the time to better understand each family’s unique and specific needs and offer support every step of the way.”

Once his father’s needs were established, A Place for Mom provided Cobb with a list of places to visit. While they didn’t disparage any facility, they were able to tell him honestly which communities would not meet his father’s health and community requirements.

While Cobb was looking for care near his home in Norcross, A Place for Mom’s nationwide network allows families trying to find placement for their loved one in another city easier as well.

“I like working for A Place for Mom because it gives me the ability to help more families find the right care for their loved one,” said Alissa Crankshaw, Senior Living Advisor at A Place for Mom. “I’m able to take some of the pressure and anxiety off of the family, helping to guide them and understand all their options.”

At a time when emotions run high, services like A Place for Mom can offer advice and solutions to make the challenges of caregiving a little easier.