BreakingNews
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
ajc logo
X

Free COVID-19 vaccines offered in Snellville on Saturday

A syringe is filled with a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic during a back to school event at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 7, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
A syringe is filled with a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic during a back to school event at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 7, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in some metro counties, the Gwinnett Public Library is offering free vaccines in July.

On Saturday, the Snellville branch of the county library, in partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort, is offering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from noon to 4 p.m., an announcement said. Pfizer vaccines are available to those five and up, while those receiving Moderna must be at least 18 years old. Booster shots and pediatrics will also be available, the announcement said.

The Snellville branch is located at 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078. No registration is required.

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at other Gwinnett locations throughout July:

  • July 10: Five Forks Branch: 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044, Noon to 4 p.m.
  • July 14: Peachtree Corners Branch: 5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, Noon to 4 p.m.
  • July 15: Duluth Branch: 3180 Main Street, Duluth, GA 30096, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • July 21: Lawrenceville Branch: 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • July 23: Norcross Branch: 5735 Buford Highway, Norcross, GA 30071, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Mysterious Georgia monument removed after explosion23h ago
Kemp amasses nearly $7M in latest fundraising period
21h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
7h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
19h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
19h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor requests no prison time for fraud scheme
1h ago
The Latest
Lawrenceville passes $172-million annual budget
Gwinnett police dog has leg amputated after being shot in May
Lilburn approves budget and millage rate
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top