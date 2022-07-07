Free COVID-19 vaccines offered in Snellville on Saturday

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in some metro counties, the Gwinnett Public Library is offering free vaccines in July.
On Saturday, the Snellville branch of the county library, in partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort, is offering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from noon to 4 p.m., an announcement said. Pfizer vaccines are available to those five and up, while those receiving Moderna must be at least 18 years old. Booster shots and pediatrics will also be available, the announcement said.
The Snellville branch is located at 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078. No registration is required.
COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at other Gwinnett locations throughout July:
- July 10: Five Forks Branch: 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044, Noon to 4 p.m.
- July 14: Peachtree Corners Branch: 5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, Noon to 4 p.m.
- July 15: Duluth Branch: 3180 Main Street, Duluth, GA 30096, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 21: Lawrenceville Branch: 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 23: Norcross Branch: 5735 Buford Highway, Norcross, GA 30071, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
