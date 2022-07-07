Free COVID-19 vaccines offered in Snellville on Saturday

On Saturday, the Snellville branch of the county library, in partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort, is offering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from noon to 4 p.m., an announcement said. Pfizer vaccines are available to those five and up, while those receiving Moderna must be at least 18 years old. Booster shots and pediatrics will also be available, the announcement said.

The Snellville branch is located at 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078. No registration is required.