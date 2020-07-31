Five Gwinnett libraries hosting electronics recycling drive

With more than 10,000 Gwinnett County Public School students in need of technology for digital learning, Gwinnett Cares and Gwinnett County Public Libraries are hosting a contact-less electronics recycling drive 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at five Gwinnett library locations. All collected laptops will be refurbished and returned to children in Gwinnett unless they are obsolete, then they will be used for parts or 100% recycled.
The public is invited to drop off old laptops, chargers, tablets, and cellphones. No other electronic devices will be accepted at this time. Donations are tax deductible. Data destruction is guaranteed for all incoming equipment. Donors who would like a certificate of destruction can affix their email address to each donated device. Stickers will be available at the event for this purpose.
Gwinnett libraries participating include: Suwanee, Collins Hill, Dacula, Hamilton Mill and Peachtree Corners.
Cash donations will also be accepted at the event since it costs about $50 to refurbish each device. Sponsor a student’s laptop at www.newlifetechgroup.com/donate2.
Additional information: Leah Murphy at LMurphy@NewLifeTechGroup.com.