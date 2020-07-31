Five Gwinnett libraries hosting electronics recycling drive

The public is invited to drop off old laptops, chargers, tablets, and cellphones. No other electronic devices will be accepted at this time. Donations are tax deductible. Data destruction is guaranteed for all incoming equipment. Donors who would like a certificate of destruction can affix their email address to each donated device. Stickers will be available at the event for this purpose.

Gwinnett libraries participating include: Suwanee, Collins Hill, Dacula, Hamilton Mill and Peachtree Corners.