First section of Sugar Hill Greenway opens

The first leg of the Sugar Hill Greenway is now open and ready for the community to enjoy. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The first leg of the Sugar Hill Greenway is now accessible and ready for the community to enjoy. The city recently opened 4.5 miles of the planned 16.5-mile trail that will connect the downtown area across from city hall with two existing parks, neighborhoods, churches and stops along the way.

The completed section is between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Level Creek Road.

The next segment to be completed is in the natural area west of Markim Forest and extends all the way to Whitehead Road. This area requires significant bridge and boardwalk construction impeded by the increased costs and supply chain issues of the current construction market.

The city expects this segment will open this summer, but is dependent on weather, material delays and conflicting sewer construction in the area.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
