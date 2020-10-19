First package store opens in Peachtree Corners

The partners began in 2012, soon after the founding of the city, to secure enough signatures from residents so that a referendum allowing a package store could be presented to voters. The referendum vote in 2014 passed 1,394 to 492 in favor of allowing the city to issue permits for retail package stores within city limits.

The recent opening celebration also included remembering business partner John Curry, who passed away earlier this year. The remaining owners, along with John’s widow, Libby, installed a plaque near the entrance to ensure he would always be remembered “as the heart and soul of this establishment.”