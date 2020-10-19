First package store opens in Peachtree Corners

After many years of planning, the first package store has finally opened in Peachtree Corners. The 12,000 square-foot Corners Fine Wine and Spirits at 5730 Peachtree Parkway is the result of the efforts of Gerald Davidson and his partners Stuart Cross and John Curry.
The partners began in 2012, soon after the founding of the city, to secure enough signatures from residents so that a referendum allowing a package store could be presented to voters. The referendum vote in 2014 passed 1,394 to 492 in favor of allowing the city to issue permits for retail package stores within city limits.
The recent opening celebration also included remembering business partner John Curry, who passed away earlier this year. The remaining owners, along with John’s widow, Libby, installed a plaque near the entrance to ensure he would always be remembered “as the heart and soul of this establishment.”
“These three businessmen are to be commended for their persistence,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “We applaud their efforts in following through the process. It’s taken a few years, but looking around the store, it was well worth the wait. We wish them great success.”