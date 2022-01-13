Fire forces evacuations at Norcross apartments

Dozens were evacuated from a Norcross apartment building when a fire broke out Thursday morning, officials said.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the Bloom at Dawson apartments on Chase Lane and found smoke and flames coming from two second-floor units on the corner of the building, according to a fire department news release.
Fire crews had the flames under control by about 2:15 a.m.
About 30 people were evacuated from the two-story, eight-unit apartment building, the news release said. No injuries were reported. It’s not clear how many residents were displaced.
Investigators said the blaze appeared to be accidental, originating from the HVAC utility closet in a second-floor apartment, according to the release. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined.
The residents were in the unit when the fire started and were alerted by the smell of smoke, officials said. They got out on their own and began banging on doors to alert their neighbors.
Two units sustained heavy fire damage, and two others had extensive smoke, heat and water damage.
