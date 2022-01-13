Hamburger icon
Fire forces evacuations at Norcross apartments

About 30 people were evacuated when a fire broke out in the 100 building of the Bloom at Dawson apartments in Norcross early Thursday. (PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
About 30 people were evacuated when a fire broke out in the 100 building of the Bloom at Dawson apartments in Norcross early Thursday. (PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Dozens were evacuated from a Norcross apartment building when a fire broke out Thursday morning, officials said.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the Bloom at Dawson apartments on Chase Lane and found smoke and flames coming from two second-floor units on the corner of the building, according to a fire department news release.

Fire crews had the flames under control by about 2:15 a.m.

A fire early Thursday damaged four units in the 100 building of the Bloom at Dawson apartments in Norcross, according to officials.

A fire early Thursday damaged four units in the 100 building of the Bloom at Dawson apartments in Norcross, according to officials.
A fire early Thursday damaged four units in the 100 building of the Bloom at Dawson apartments in Norcross, according to officials.

About 30 people were evacuated from the two-story, eight-unit apartment building, the news release said. No injuries were reported. It’s not clear how many residents were displaced.

Investigators said the blaze appeared to be accidental, originating from the HVAC utility closet in a second-floor apartment, according to the release. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined.

The residents were in the unit when the fire started and were alerted by the smell of smoke, officials said. They got out on their own and began banging on doors to alert their neighbors.

Two units sustained heavy fire damage, and two others had extensive smoke, heat and water damage.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. A Georgia native, she joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following four years in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she covered criminal justice for the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

