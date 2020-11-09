Explore Gwinnett grant will help fund new mural in Suwanee

Explore Gwinnett, the county’s convention and visitors' bureau, has awarded the Suwanee Public Arts Commission a $10,000 Gwinnett Creativity Fund project grant.
Suwanee will use the grant to create an approximately 180 feet long by 10 feet high public art mural on a brick retaining wall at the intersection of Buford Highway and Town Center Avenue in the heart of downtown. Matching funds for the mural will be provided by the Suwanee Public Arts Commission.
“We pitched the idea for this large-scale mural to bring joy to our residents and visitors during this pandemic. We envision a fun, vibrant, colorful, whimsical design that will be worthy of one million Instagram posts!” said City of Suwanee Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson.
Local nonprofits Suwanee Arts Center and Suwanee Performing Arts also received Gwinnett Creativity Fund project grants. Explore Gwinnett awarded a total of 12 grants to Gwinnett non-profit arts organizations for a total of $80,700.
Information www.GwinnettCreativityFund.com.