Explore Gwinnett grant will help fund new mural in Suwanee

Suwanee will use the grant to create an approximately 180 feet long by 10 feet high public art mural on a brick retaining wall at the intersection of Buford Highway and Town Center Avenue in the heart of downtown. Matching funds for the mural will be provided by the Suwanee Public Arts Commission.

“We pitched the idea for this large-scale mural to bring joy to our residents and visitors during this pandemic. We envision a fun, vibrant, colorful, whimsical design that will be worthy of one million Instagram posts!” said City of Suwanee Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson.