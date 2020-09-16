Evermore CID names new roundabout for long-time resident

This completes Phase 2 of the newly constructed Evermore North Boulevard, which begins at the intersection of Walton Court and intersects Highpoint Road with the roundabout. Phase 3, known as Hewatt-Parkwood-Britt, is still under the right-of-way acquisition phase.

In a separate project, GDOT has awarded a construction contract for a 400-foot extension of the left turn lane on U.S. 78 East on to northbound Killian Hill Road in Snellville.