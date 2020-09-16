X

Evermore CID names new roundabout for long-time resident

The Jamie Britt Intersection at Evermore North Boulevard and Highpoint Road in Snellville is helping to support traffic from the development of many multi-style residential units in the area. (Courtesy Evermore CID)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Evermore Community Improvement District has named their first roundabout after long-time Gwinnett resident Jamie Britt. The Jamie Britt Intersection at Evermore North Boulevard and Highpoint Road in Snellville is helping to support traffic from the development of many multi-style residential units in the area.

This completes Phase 2 of the newly constructed Evermore North Boulevard, which begins at the intersection of Walton Court and intersects Highpoint Road with the roundabout. Phase 3, known as Hewatt-Parkwood-Britt, is still under the right-of-way acquisition phase.

In a separate project, GDOT has awarded a construction contract for a 400-foot extension of the left turn lane on U.S. 78 East on to northbound Killian Hill Road in Snellville.

