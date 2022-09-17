ajc logo
EV car show in Peachtree Corners promises electrifying info

Peachtree Corners will celebrate National Drive Electric Week with Electrify Peachtree Corners, the city’s first Electric Vehicle car show. COURTESY CITY OF PEACHTREE CORNERS

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners will celebrate National Drive Electric Week with Electrify PTC, the city’s first electric vehicle car show, hosted in partnership with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford and Jim Ellis.

Electrify PTC will take place 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Peachtree Corners Town Center in the CMX CineBistro parking lot.

Guests will learn about electric mobility and the city’s continued commitment to creating the Silicon Orchard through innovative and smart technologies. The city already claims to have the largest charging hub in Metro Atlanta.

The event is free. Free breakfast will be provided by Flavor on the Fork food truck while supplies last.

Owners of electric vehicles who want to display their auto should register in advance: www.tinyurl.com/ElectrifyPTC.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Lania Boone (left), Jason Lary

