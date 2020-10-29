Ecommerce fulfillment center hiring 350-plus workers in Buford

Ecommerce technology and operations company, Radial, a bpost group company, will be hiring more than 350 entry-level fulfillment center workers at 2510 Mill Center Parkway in Buford to support increased ecommerce demand this holiday season. Seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing and shipping.
The company notes consumer research indicating 66 percent of shoppers plan to increase their online purchases during the holidays this year.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radial has initiated numerous additional safety protocols.
“The health and safety of our employees is Radial’s number one priority,” said Eric Wohl, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Senior Vice President. “Our people-first workplace has been tested since COVID-19 hit, and I am deeply proud of how we’ve evolved our working environment to keep our strong community values intact while deepening safety measures.”
Radial promises competitive hourly wages and opportunities for overtime for seasonal workers at the Buford location.
View job openings: www.tinyurl.com/RadialJobs.