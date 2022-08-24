ajc logo
X

Duluth’s approved millage rate adds $1M revenue

Duluth voted recently to maintain the city’s millage rate at 6.551 mills for 2022. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Combined ShapeCaption
Duluth voted recently to maintain the city’s millage rate at 6.551 mills for 2022. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Following a series of public hearings, the Duluth City Council voted recently to maintain the city’s millage rate at 6.551 mills for 2022. Duluth has not increased itsmillage rate since 2016.

Even so, this will exceed the rollback millage rate by 1.127 mills resulting in a 20.78% increase in revenue for the city due to increased property values. This reassessment revenue is expected to total approximately $988,600.

Georgia law requires municipalities to calculate a rollback millage rate that results in the same total revenue for the current year that the previous year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

According to city documents of their final public hearing before adopting the 2022 millage rate, Duluth Councilmember Manfred Graeder noted, “maintaining the millage rate is important this year to compete with inflation, due to increased costs for goods and staffing needs. Keeping current levels of service limits the ability to roll back the rate.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
6h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
5h ago
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
5h ago
OPINION: U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is still a Democrat, but...
The Latest
Lilburn asking for residents’ input on community growth
7h ago
Lawrenceville-based nonprofit launching foster care closet
Gwinnett mobile food program fills a growing need
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Opinion: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
3h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
3h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top