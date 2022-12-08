Duluth tweaks unified development code

Among the changes, the council approved a list of updated allowed uses in commercial zoning districts including special use options for wineries and distilleries to mirror breweries. Within the HWY Commercial Retail district, coin-operated laundries and dry cleaning and laundry services will also be an option with special use approval.

The city had considered permitting tattoo and body piercings within the commercial business district, but ultimately decided these establishments have distance requirements from residential property and alcohol service, and therefore require a little more study.