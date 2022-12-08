BreakingNews
Duluth tweaks unified development code

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Duluth City Council approved relatively minor changes to the city’s Unified Development Code. The city’s Planning Director Forrest Huffman explained that periodic review and update of the UDC is required from time to time “to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public and provide a healthy economic climate.”

Among the changes, the council approved a list of updated allowed uses in commercial zoning districts including special use options for wineries and distilleries to mirror breweries. Within the HWY Commercial Retail district, coin-operated laundries and dry cleaning and laundry services will also be an option with special use approval.

The city had considered permitting tattoo and body piercings within the commercial business district, but ultimately decided these establishments have distance requirements from residential property and alcohol service, and therefore require a little more study.

The update also broadly disallows temporary window coverings of any type. The only exception is window coverings used for the purpose of shielding interior construction activity on the ground level of commercial or multi-family buildings.

