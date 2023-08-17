Duluth to upgrade police camera room

Credit: Duluth Police Department

Credit: Duluth Police Department

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago
X

The Duluth City Council recently approved funding for the police department to upgrade the police camera room to a real time crime center. The existing equipment will be replaced with an LCD screen that expands to the entire wall and could display either one picture or 75 different ones. This upgrade will allow the police department to be more proactive in apprehending suspects and investigating incidents.

The city will use 2017 SPLOST funds to pay for the $380,000 system.

DPD Captain Robert Montgomery and Sergeant William Alexander noted in their presentation to the council that the city’s cameras have assisted police in solving hit and run accidents, homicides, and identified many suspects and vehicles in criminal investigations.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event2h ago

Credit: NYT

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
1h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment
16h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
15h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
15h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
The Latest

Credit: © Axon Enterprise Inc.

Suwanee police purchasing body/dash cameras, tasers
11h ago
Suwanee Public Arts Commission receives grant to fund a mural
16h ago
QuikTrip to demolish, upgrade store in Peachtree Corners
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
20h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top