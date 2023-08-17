Duluth to upgrade police camera room

The Duluth City Council recently approved funding for the police department to upgrade the police camera room to a real time crime center. The existing equipment will be replaced with an LCD screen that expands to the entire wall and could display either one picture or 75 different ones. This upgrade will allow the police department to be more proactive in apprehending suspects and investigating incidents.

The city will use 2017 SPLOST funds to pay for the $380,000 system.

DPD Captain Robert Montgomery and Sergeant William Alexander noted in their presentation to the council that the city’s cameras have assisted police in solving hit and run accidents, homicides, and identified many suspects and vehicles in criminal investigations.