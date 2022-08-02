Duluth to spend $2.5M to repave nine streets

This project will repair and resurface Bennigan Lane, Leprechan Way, Galway Court, Longlake Drive, Longlake Way, Towne Village Drive, Creek Village Court, Stone Village Court and River Village Court. The first streets listed are in the back half of the Castlemaine neighborhood, the last four are the entire Olde Town Residences neighborhood, and the Longlake roads complete a section of Riverbrooke.

Documents state the city received only one bid for this project. Duluth staff and their city engineers believe receiving only one bid is a result of contractors being overwhelmed with work combined with shortages in materials and labor. City documents also note that other local governments have advertised for work and received no bids.