ajc logo
X

Duluth to spend $2.5M to repave nine streets

Duluth recently approved a contract with Stewart Brothers for the 2022 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant full depth reclamation and paving of nine city streets. (Courtesy Stewart Brothers Paving)

Combined ShapeCaption
Duluth recently approved a contract with Stewart Brothers for the 2022 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant full depth reclamation and paving of nine city streets. (Courtesy Stewart Brothers Paving)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Duluth City Council recently approved a $2,560,630 contract with Stewart Brothers for the 2022 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant full-depth reclamation and paving of nine city streets.

This project will repair and resurface Bennigan Lane, Leprechan Way, Galway Court, Longlake Drive, Longlake Way, Towne Village Drive, Creek Village Court, Stone Village Court and River Village Court. The first streets listed are in the back half of the Castlemaine neighborhood, the last four are the entire Olde Town Residences neighborhood, and the Longlake roads complete a section of Riverbrooke.

Documents state the city received only one bid for this project. Duluth staff and their city engineers believe receiving only one bid is a result of contractors being overwhelmed with work combined with shortages in materials and labor. City documents also note that other local governments have advertised for work and received no bids.

When presented at the city council meeting, Duluth Public Works Director Audrey Turner noted costs are 30-40% higher than originally anticipated.

Some streets will receive full-depth reclamation, the process of pulverizing all layers of existing asphalt and recycling it on the spot to create a new road surface. Other streets will be milled and inlaid, a method of grinding the surface layer of pavement and inlaying new asphalt on top to create a new smooth roadway.

Work is expected to begin this month .

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi8h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
21h ago
The Georgia GOP ‘civil war’ in 2022 might be over
4h ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
10h ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
10h ago
Gwinnett Place team releases final design for dying mall site
3h ago
The Latest
Speeding cameras to monitor Lawrenceville school zones
20h ago
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful looking for next green youth
Braselton seeking artists for ArtSquared live paint project
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top