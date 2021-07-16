ajc logo
Duluth to repair Buford Highway sidewalks

Duluth plans to repair sidewalks along Buford Highway from North Berkeley Lake Road on the south end to Baxley Ridge Drive on the north end. (Google Maps)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Duluth City Council recently approved a $252,043 contract with CMEC, LLC for Buford Highway sidewalk repairs.

The project with repair sidewalks along Buford Highway from North Berkeley Lake Road on the south end to Baxley Ridge Drive on the north end. The project will repair trip hazards and correct other problem areas as well as make ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) improvements to make Buford Highway within Duluth more pedestrian-friendly.

CMEC, LLC was the lowest of three qualified bidders for the work. Funds for the work will come from the 2017 SPLOST program.

